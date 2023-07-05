Pointe-Claire launches road safety campaign

The city of Pointe-Claire has launched its 2023 road safety campaign heading into what is considered to be the most dangerous time of year for driving in the province.
The city’s campaign, called “Road Safety: I Do My Part,” was launched to raise awareness of the importance of road safety.
This is considered to be the most deadly period for driving in Quebec. Government statistics point to the 75 days between Fête National and Labour Day as the most dangerous. Last year, according to the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), 392 people were killed in road accidents, which is 46 more than the period of 2017 to 2021 – a 13.2% increase
The city points out that “from 2016 to 2020, driving fatigue was a factor in 22% of fatal accidents in Quebec.”
Its road safety campaign is not just for drivers, but for cyclists and pedestrians, as well, with a mind toward encouraging residents to share the road, and to know “the right actions to take while driving, biking or on foot.”
The campaign is entirely digital, with different messages being broadcast on electronic billboards, as well as on the city’s social media platforms. The messages include videos featuring Buddy the Dog and children from the neighbourhood learning about what it means to be a pedestrian in Pointe-Claire. Speed radar will also be set in parts of town, especially school zones, and zones with high pedestrian traffic.
