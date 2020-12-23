The city of Pointe-Claire has set up eleven outdoor skating rinks this year, open to the public for free skating, hockey and ringuette.
The city also designed a circuit of cross-country ski and walking trails for winter sports enthusiasts to enjoy on the golf course.
At 400 Hermitage, a speed skating trail is also open to the public.
Pointe-Claire mayor, John Belvedere expressed his concern for the mental and physical health of Pointe-Claire citizens as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. “We understand what our citizens are going through and we are doing what we can to help them stay active and maintain a quality of life.” Belvedere said to The Suburban. “The idea is for people to get outside and enjoy some of the activities that they would normally do indoors and add more outdoor activities to help them get through the winter.” he explained.
To add to the holiday spirit, a massive Christmas tree was put up next to the new skating rink in Pointe-Claire village. The initiative is a win-win for merchants and citizens.
Indoor sports players have seen their activities cancelled this year. The installation of the outdoor rinks will help to compensate for their loss on some level and will also benefit the majority of the community who now have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoor activities made available to them this year.
Pointe-Claire outdoor skating rink schedule:
Monday to Thursday: 2:30 to 10 p.m.
Friday: 12 to 10 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Holiday schedule
December 24: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
December 26 to 30: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
December 31: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
January 2 to 4: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cross country skiing and hiking trails:
Monday to Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
