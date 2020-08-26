Pointe Claire inaugurates Tony Proudfoot Park

“At Tony-Proudfoot Park, children and adults can get moving and enjoy a picnic! said John Belvedere.
The mayor of Pointe Claire was referring to the opening of Tony Proudfoot Park, which can be found at the intersection of Avenues Des Frênes and Gendron.
And while the park is open, the city is planning an official opening shortly.
The park was created to honour Tony Proudfoot who passed away from ALS. Born in Winnipeg, he attended John Rennie High School in 1966 and played in the CFL with the BC Lions and Montreal Alouettes, helping win two Grey Cups for Montreal in 1974 and 1977.
"This accessible and inclusive park was designed in honour of its namesake to allow children with special needs of all kinds to enjoy it, while enhancing the municipal leisure offer,” said Belvedere.
The park is adapted for people with mobility issues as there is a swing for kids in wheelchairs as well as wheelchair and roller section for a picnicking.
A section of the structure is for kids aged two to five and another for children aged six to 12.
“I would like to thank all those who contributed to creating Tony Proudfoot Park, a great addition that improves the quality of life of our community,” Belvedere said.
