The Home Depot in Pointe-Claire is raising funds for AMCAL Family Services until August 1 .Customers are being invited to donate $2 at the store’s checkout in exchange for an orange paper door.
With the proceeds from the fundraising campaign, AMCAL will be able to continue rolling out programming that helps children and youth along with their families who need support. The store has been supporting AMCAL since 2011. Since 2013, the month-long annual fundraising initiative at Home Depot has resulted in over $70,000 raised for AMCAL.
"Our son was heading down a path of quitting school and harboring a defiant attitude and I could foresee that everything was escalating towards a dead-end where we could not reach any peaceful common ground. Thanks to AMCAL, our family learned to communicate in a more efficient way and we are on the right track," wrote a grateful parent who benefitted from one of AMCAL’s programs.
"More than ever, families need support as the level of distress in families, children and teens has increased due to the isolation and disruption brought on by COVID-19. AMCAL Family Services is present to help youth and families resolve their issues and we are concerned with the growing needs of families and youth and the financial challenges ahead. The support received from the Home Depot Foundation makes a huge difference to AMCAL,” Sophie Dalbec, Executive Director of AMCAL Family Services, said.
