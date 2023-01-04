The City of Pointe-Claire had adopted its new budget with an added tax burden for the coming year, a 5.9% increase, with a large portion – 53 cents for every dollar, according to Mayor Tim Thomas – going to the Montreal agglomeration.
Homeowners with a residence valued at around $675,000 will seen a hike of more than $225, which amounts to an average tax bill of $4063.00.
The city’s new budgetary increase is over $12 million more than last year’s. Thomas points to inflation, and to the real estate market as directly affecting the tax increase to homeowners of approximately $227.00.
Just like with other West Island communities, Pointe-Claire’s budget has to take into account municipal services shared with the city of Montreal – public transit, water treatment, police and fire service, etc., payment for which goes to the agglo.
