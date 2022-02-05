Michael Nardozza, a high school teacher in Pointe-Claire appeared on the January 31st episode of Wall of Chefs which aired on Food Network Canada, winning the competition against other home chefs in three intense rounds of culinary challenges.
In a Suburban exclusive, Nardozza said that he joined the competition to put his skills to the test. "I wanted to know where I stand next to other home cooks.I had confidence going in, I know I am a good cook but at home with your family and friends saying you're a good cook is one thing versus world renowned chefs."
Husband and father of three young daughters, Nardozza said that he plans to split his $10,000 win between Bearers of Love International, his parents and purchasing a car for his family. He celebrated his victory with his colleagues and has been widely congratulated by his students and their families online. The Lester B. Pearson School Board also reached out to congratulate Nardozza on his acheivement.
"The entire Lester B. Pearson School Board is so proud of Michael's accomplishment and he is such a great role model and source of inspiration for the entire community." LBPSB Director, Darren Becker told The Suburban.
"I did not expect the huge amount of attention that it has been gathering. My coworkers and students have been very supportive," Nardozza said. His eggplant caponata with veal cutlet, a lamb dish and a poutine were the three meals that he prepared leading to his victory.
Nardozza said that his love for cooking started with his Nonna (Italian for grandmother). "She fed my love for food." His pallet developed as he continued to be inspired by Montreal chefs in restaurants that he worked at in his younger years, world renowned chefs and his personal experience with homecooking.
Growing up in Dollard-des-Ormeaux a few blocks away from his grandparents, Nardozza would often pop-in for a meal. "I would even stop in sometimes for breakfast on my way to school. She would make many different types of cuisines, from Italian to Asian and she did everything well, it was authentic. If she made eggs for you in the morning, it would be the best eggs you ever had."
Later when Nordozza began working as a waiter in restaurants in the West Island including La Porte Grecque and Pasta Tutti Giorni, he extended his knowledge on cooking by asking questions of the cooks. "I was curious about the flavours and how they differed from home cooking,"
Growing up in an Italian family, Nardozza maintains that family and food are at the top of his list. Nardozza loves to cook for his three children, Ella, Naomi and Camilla with his wife Erica who he says forms a 50/50 team with him in the kitchen. "She is also a great cook."
