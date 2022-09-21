The City of Pointe-Claire is the latest West Island community to launch a pre-emptive strike against an article in Bill 96 that would deprive them of their bilingual status.
There are about 90 communities in the province of Quebec that have bilingual status, meaning that they have the right to offer services in English, and to post signs and send out official communications in English. But many of those communities, like the City of Pointe-Claire, could lose those rights under the newly-adopted Bill 96.
But Pointe-Claire city council, under the leadership of Mayor Tim Thomas, has adopted a resolution to retain bilingual status, a resolution that the Quebec government will not easily be able to ignore.
The contentious Bill 96, one of the battlegrounds on which the current provincial election campaign is being waged, indicates that bilingual status would be retained only in those communities where the population is more than half Anglophone mother tongue. At just over 47 percent, the number of English-speaking households in Pointe-Claire falls under that threshold.
Still, the mayor says, retaining that bilingual status “is essential to continue to offer services in both French and English to guarantee the quality and ease of exchanges.”
Bill 96 was officially adopted in June. So far, Pointe-Claire has not received any notification from the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) depriving them of their bilingual status. According to the law, in the event that they do receive notice, they would have 120 days to adopt a resolution to remain officially bilingual, and the government would have to comply.
Other communities facing the same threat have either tabled similar resolutions, or are looking into doing so. In the case of Pointe-Claire, the resolution is a salvo in the fight for what bilingualism has always meant to the character of the city.
“Our status as a bilingual city is one of the foundations of our community,” said Mayor Thomas. “It is part of the vision of the City Council and the administration to be an ever more inclusive community.”
