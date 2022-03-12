Pointe-Claire faces legal action from Cadillac Fairview

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Light snow this morning. Then remaining cloudy this afternoon. High 3°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low near -4°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.