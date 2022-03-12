Pointe-Claire faces legal action from Cadillac Fairview

Following the City of Pointe-Claire’s announcement to implement the interim control resolution and its denial of an exemption request, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is taking legal action. Brian Salpeter, senior vice-president of development at Cadillac Fairview, announced that,“We’re taking legal action against the city to ensure that our residential mixed-use living community that we’ve been working on with the city for years is not subject to the city’s recent development freeze,” Salpeter said. “We have been forced to protect our rights as a result of the city’s decision to unreasonably and unfairly impose a freeze on our project followed by an inexplicable refusal to speak with us,”.
Salpeter had told The Suburban that the interim control resolution came as a shock to the company as the application for the project was submitted in August 2021 and that in-depth discussions relating to the project took place with city officials numerous times over the past few years. “The project complies with the city’s special planning program that was established four years ago,”
However, city officials have repeatedly and firmly denied receiving CF’s formal application for the proposed mixed-use residential project in the parking lot of the Fairview shopping centre. During the most recent council meeting, Pointe-Claire’s DG, Robert F. Weemaes denied the developer’s claim that the city had received a formal application from the developer. In mid-February, Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas told The Suburban that CF “submitted concepts, not plans”. Thomas said that no interim discussions will take place as “Cadillac Fairview can wait their turn in the consultative process where they’ll have their say on equal bearing with all residents and other developers.”
The freeze is expected to remain in place while the city revises its urban plan through 2024, while according to CF, the mixed-use project was slated to begin this summer and reach completion by spring 2025. CF also released its redevelopment plan to the public for the southwest portion of the Fairview shopping centre parking lot two weeks after the city announced the freeze.
