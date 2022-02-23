Cadillac Fairview has responded to the interim control resolution adopted during the regular meeting of the Pointe-Claire City Council. According to the City of Pointe-Claire, the temporary interim control applies, in particular, to the City Centre, large shopping centres, Pointe-Claire Village, Valois Village and to some ranges of Hymus Boulevard and Lakeshore Road.
For the duration of the freeze, no permits can be issued for the construction or conversion of a multi-residential building in the city centre sector. Moreover, no permits can be issued for the construction of a new main building on the site of identified shopping centres.
One of the sites subject to the city’s action is the CF Fairview Pointe Claire shopping centre. “The city has frozen the realization of a unique and thoughtful mixed-use living environment featuring a new, pedestrian-friendly public plaza designed for community use,” Brian Salpeter, Cadillac Fairview, vice president of development, told The Suburban.
The company has requested that the shopping centre be excluded from the application of the interim control. “In light of our longstanding relationship and significant investments in the community over the last 57 years, we are shocked and dismayed by the announcement,” Salpeter said.
“It should not be a shock as the City of Pointe-Claire rebelled against the rate of development, especially multi-level residential. They have submitted concepts, not plans. We have no plans and they should not be shocked,” Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas told The Suburban. “They are not a partner and they need to respect residents. That is what a partnership is.”
According to Thomas, the city plans to hold public consultations prior to revising its urban plan, however the “methodology” of the consultations “has not been worked out yet”.
“We hope that the city recognizes that its surprising actions may result in an empty parking lot,” Salpeter said to The Suburban.
Jeroen Henrich, vice president of development at Cadillac Fairview, stated that “Cadillac Fairview is proud to be part of the Pointe Claire community since 1965. By working closely with the city for more than 50 years and investing substantially in the continuous improvement of its shopping centre, CF has repeatedly reiterated its deep commitment to the community as well as its desire to ensure that its property remains the destination of choice and the main source of income and employment for the community. We sincerely hope that this relationship can continue, for the benefit of the entire Pointe-Claire community.”
Mayor Thomas responded that “we love commercial industrial, however we are respecting the wishes of Pointe-Claire residents. That is democracy. Their wishes are paramount and we hope that Cadillac Fairview understands that.”
Cadillac Fairview says that it is reviewing its options as Thomas says the consultations may take years.
