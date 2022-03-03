The City of Pointe-Claire denied Cadillac Fairview’s recent request that its redevelopment plans for the empty lot near Fairview shopping centre be exempted from its development freeze.
Following the city's announcement to implement the interim control resolution, Cadillac Fairview made its redevelopment plan for the southwest portion of the Fairview shopping centre parking lot public last week.
According to the City of Pointe-Claire, the company will be welcome to participate in public consultations while it revises the Urban Planning Program by 2024.
Last week, Brian Salpeter, senior vice-president of development at Cadillac Fairview told The Suburban that the interim control resolution, came as a shock to the company as the application for the project was submitted in August 2021.
However, Pointe-Claire Mayor, Tim Thomas told The Suburban that the city never received a formal application.
Thomas told media that in order to respect the wishes of residents, the freeze is necessary while the city revises its urban plan.
Salpeter says that the Cadillac Fairview project was the subject of in-depth discussions with the city of Pointe-Claire and its officials over the past few years.
“The project complies with the city’s special planning program that was established four years ago,” Salpeter said to The Suburban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.