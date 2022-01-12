Pointe Claire Curling Club celebrates 100 years

Pointe Claire Curling Club PCCC was founded in 1921 and has created a rich legacy over the last 100 years in the West Island.
“I’m a proud Pointe Claire curler,” said Kevin Golberg who has been a curling club member for four decades and calls the club a ‘special place.’ Golberg and his team advanced to the Men’s Provincial Championship in 2012 and were finalists in the Governor General’s competition in Ottawa in 2014 and 2015.
The PCCC was founded by 24 men who met in an old schoolhouse on Cedar Ave. The first president of the club was S.H. Ward and there were originally 65 club members. On Nov. 28, 1921, the PCCC was admitted to the Canadian Branch of the Royal Caledonia Curling Club.
The official club was located on the corner of Cartier Ave. and Lakeshore Rd. in a two-story building that was designed and built in less than three months on land leased from the Grand Trunk Railway. The most recent club was built on land purchased from the Beaconsfield golf course in 1954.
“In the last 10 years, we’ve managed to bring in 20 or 30 new curlers every year” despite being surrounded by other curling clubs in the community said Golberg. Members of all ages are welcome to the club. Players as young as seven years old are eligible for the junior’s program and the oldest curler at the club is 86 years old.
In 2010, the PCCC was awarded “Club of the Year” at Curling Québec’s Méritas Awards. The PCCC held a fundraising event organized by UniAction in 2016 that featured Olympic gold medallist Jennifer Jones to support West Island Community Shares and raised over $7,000.
This year the PCCC with the Sandra Shmirler Foundation offered the Spirit of Sandra Junior Scholarship, worth $5,000, to give recipients a chance to work with a world champion mentor while pursuing academic studies in a Canadian university or college.
