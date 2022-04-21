A Town Hall meeting organized by three Pointe-Claire city councilors is scheduled to take place on Saturday April 23rd at the Arthur Seguin Chalet in Pointe-Claire from 9:30 a.m.– 11:30 a.m..
The organizers, City Councilors, Tara Stainforth, Brent Cowan and Eric Stork placed 75 flyers and posters around Pointe-Claire to announce the Town Hall meeting and have posted on social media networks. To attend, residents are invited to sign up online via Eventbrite.
The information session was organized with the idea of giving residents a better understanding of the process taking place in regards to the Interim Control Resolution and to provide them with additional transparency.
"The Town Hall was organized specifically, to discuss the Interim Control Resolution. We are playing 'whack a mole' with mis-information. This meeting will enable us to help clarify some information for residents. We are not a sovereign city, we have regulations, by-laws and processes that given the current climate need to be explained further in order for residents to understand how they can contribute their opinions and be heard in public consultations,” District 7 city councilor, Eric Stork said to The Suburban. "I want to talk to my residents, to solicit their opinions."
