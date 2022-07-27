The City of Pointe Claire stands to lose tens of millions of dollars to developers if the developers can demonstrate in court that they are entitled to damages as a result of the city’s construction freeze. So says city councillor Brent Cowan. He has made his case to council, and to Mayor Tim Thomas, and now he is hoping to get the public on board.
Developers Sotramont and Cadillac-Fairview have both filed claims with Superior Court. Cowan’s concern is that both claimants have a point. Mayor Thomas says they do not, and neither does Cowan.
The city has implemented an interim control resolution (RCI), giving them time to review their planning program, something Cowan says he’s been trying to get them to do since 2018. “You have to have a plan,” says Cowan, “to demonstrate to all who are affected by the freeze that you are doing something. My problem,” he says, “is that after a great beginning, it’s not obvious that we’re doing anything except spinning our wheels.”
Cowan feels that if there is as yet no plan, then the freeze should be lifted, and he argued as such in a motion he presented to council.
The motion was not seconded, Cowan admits, and did not pass.
Now he wants to take his concerns to the public. “We as a government have a commitment to demonstrate that we know what we’re doing. And I don’t think we’ve done that.” He says residents could face either an increase in taxes or a reduction in services as possible outcomes of the construction freeze, and developers’ claims against the city.
Mayor Thomas vehemently disagrees with Cowan, saying neither Cowan nor the developers have a legitimate legal case, whereas council has strong, legal justification for the work freeze. The RCI, Thomas explains, is a legitimate legal tool that they are completely within their rights to enact when they feel the city is developing too quickly. It was implemented “properly and correctly,” Thomas says, in the best interests of Pointe Claire residents.
