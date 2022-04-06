The Pointe Claire city council meeting on April 5th had on the agenda a motion to exempt Cadillac Fairview from the interim development freeze the city recently imposed. Mayor Tim Thomas requested an amendment to the agenda to remove the motion in order to be replaced by a special general meeting on the subject at a later date. The Mayor had previously posted a message on social media on April 1st opposing the motion. The Mayor's request created some contention among city councillors. "This is a surprise move not discussed earlier," District 2 City Councillor Paul Bissonnette stated at the meeting. "He is amending the agenda, and the amendment is out of order. He should first ask for a motion to approve the agenda.I am rather mystified by this. I don’t understand why when this council has been working to establish these controls to create a pause, why the mayor would want to throw it all out the door.”
Mayor Thomas responded by saying, “It is not throwing it out the door. It is giving the citizens a chance. It is allowing for the amendment for the interim control by-law, which has been altered and I would like the citizens to see the alteration and then proceed accordingly. It is a matter of democracy and I am not throwing anything out the door. We can still have the interim control measure and we can vote to remove it from the agenda tonight. There is absolutely no danger to the interim control measure.”
Councillor Tara Stainforth then questioned,“ I was under the impression that until this is tabled there can be no discussion around it because it does not technically legally exist?“ The Clerk answered, “Yes correct.” The Mayor then asked, “But we can vote to take 10.02 off the agenda?” The Clerk responded that it can be. Councillor Brent Cowan then said, “I think that is a terrific idea, let's put it off. You've just thrown the whole agenda off, so that becomes a big question mark but that’s fine if that’s the way you want to play it, I think that is just terrific.”
The motion was voted off the agenda and a special general meeting will be held before May 3rd on this issue. The Mayor himself did not vote.
Days earlier in a video posted on social media, Thomas called on residents to speak out on the motion. “At next Tuesday’s council meeting, a motion will be brought forward to remove Cadillac Fairview's parking lot from the development freeze that our council had unanimously agreed to in February. To be clear, I oppose this motion from the council, and will speak out against it. I hope you will too.”
"Last November, Pointe-Claire citizens elected me as their mayor and gave a clear majority of their votes to candidates that promised to limit condo development and protect green spaces like the Fairview Forest but they also re-elected six incumbent councillors who have a record of being aggressively pro-development and have shown with the Pioneer (Le Charlebois) and in other cases that they will back almost any condo project even in the face of strong opposition," the Mayor said in the video. Thomas maintains that the interim control resolution was applied in order to allow residents to voice their opinions, to include them in the decision-making process between the city and developers. There was a back and forth between the Mayor and several councillors on whether a motion could be removed from the agenda.
"I was very disappointed with how last night’s Council meeting went. This is not my expectation of how Council meetings should be run. We are elected to listen to our citizens, all of our citizens, not just a vocal few, to hear all perspectives. Then we need to make democratic decisions by taking into consideration the existing by-laws, rules, regulations - in addition to the citizens’ perspectives - and make the best decisions for the greater good of Pointe-Claire," District 3 City Councillor Kelly Thorstad-Cullen told The Suburban. "What is extremely important is that only factual information is shared publicly by elected officials and that misinformation should not be propagated for personal gain and I believe that the majority of Council supports this perspective."
According to District 7 City Councillor, Eric Stork "The resolution adopted on February 8th was done to freeze all development so we could assess and review for 90 days all the dossiers and then put together an ICB. What we passed on February 8th was a “stop-gap” measure while we decide who is in and who is out based upon many different criteria and discussions. We are not going back on our commitment as the commitment to was never made."
"I was disappointed with an election result which has left me with a council who opposes my agenda. I was determined to work with the mandate that voters had given me and look for a reasonable compromise," Thomas stated in the video.
