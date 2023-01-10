Pointe-Claire City Councillor Erin Tedford has resigned her seat, The Suburban has learned. The District 1 councillor posted her resignation letter on her Facebook page, citing her disappointment in finding the job was not what she had hoped it would be.
Tedford wrote that it has been “much more of a challenge to advocate” for the issues that inspired her to run for city council in the first place – affordable housing, climate issues, and protecting “the unique history and heritage of Pointe-Claire’s landscape.”
Divisiveness in Pointe-Claire council has made the news, of late, which is part of the reason Tedford has chosen to step down, along with what she claims is harassment both inside and outside council chambers. After supporting a building freeze imposed by the city regarding a property owned by the Sotromont development firm, Tedford says she was yelled at by someone from the firm. “A better balance needs to be struck,” she wrote in her letter, “between economic aspirations and environmental and community concerns.”
She says she has also endured harassing messages from angry residents. Some had even berated her at her own home.
“I have spoken honestly in Council about what I believe should be priorities and changes needed to ensure the preservation of our quality of life and heritage, as expressed by my constituents,” Tedford said. “But these views were rarely welcomed and efforts to silence them have even been aggressive.”
Tedford won her seat in the Point-Claire Village-Cedar Park district, defeating Claude Cousineau, in the same election that saw Tim Thomas win the mayoralty from John Belvedere, just over one year ago.
