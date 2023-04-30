Pointe-Claire’s Claude Cousineau won back his council seat in last Sunday’s byelection, a seat he had lost in 2021 to Erin Tedford
Cousineau, who had been the councillor for District 1 (Cedar/Le Village) before, lost his seat to Tedford in the same election that saw Tim Thomson become mayor. But Tedford resigned her seat last January after serving a little over a year saying the job had been “much more of a challenge” than she had originally bargained for.
Tedford cited divisiveness on council and harassment both inside and outside council chambers for her resignation. That left the seat vacant, leading to the by-election (advance polling was held the Sunday before), and the reinstatement of Cousineau to District 1.
The other candidates who had been hoping to nab the seat included Francois Giasson, Linda Dewitt, Lois Butler, Teodor Daiev, and Jeremy Searle – all names known to Pointe-Claire residents and to Montrealers. Giasson was a close second in Sunday’s race, with 31.23 percent of the vote to Cousineau’s 34.39 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.