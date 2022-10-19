Pointe-Claire appoints new city manager

Before she even begins her new job, Karina Verdon has already made history, having been appointed Pointe-Claire’s first female city manager. Verdon replaces Robert-F. Weemaes who, after eight years in the job, stepped down in August to take a senior administrative position with the Association of Suburban Municipalities.
Pointe-Claire’s Treasurer and Director of Financial Services, Daniel Séguin, had been filling in for Weemaes in the interim. He will return to his portfolio when Verdon takes up her post.
For the past several years, Verdon had been general manager and city clerk in Coteau-du-Lac. She began her career in the private sector after earning her BA in Business Administration with a specialization in Marketing at École des hautes études commerciales. She then worked in different positions in Vaudreuil-Soulanges and Lachine, where she picked up her experience in municipal management, before moving on to her current position in Coteau-du-Lac.
Verdon says she is excited to join the Pointe-Claire administration. The team, she says, “shows great dedication to serving the population, which completely aligns with my values.”
Mayor Tim Thomas praised Verdon’s vision and her commitment to public service. “Her understanding of municipal issues will be an asset in terms of service to citizens,” Thomas said. “I am convinced that she will create positive synergy among employees and that her vision will greatly benefit the City’s outreach.”
Both are looking forward to how Verdon’s addition to the team will benefit the community. “The ties we will create together will further strengthen the team and pursue the City’s mission of providing quality services to the citizens of Pointe-Claire.”
Verdon officially takes office on Nov. 7.
