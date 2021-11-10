The City of Pointe-Claire is inviting residents to take part in a Hydro-Québec pilot project called Nova 35 to measure the energy consumption of electric vehicles in anticipation of a large-scale deployment of selected technologies.
Public participation is neccessary in order to allow Hydro-Québec to test technologies and approaches on how to use energy efficiently while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Owners of a level-2 (240-volt) electric vehicle may now register by filling out the pre-qualification form available on the city's webpage.
A data sensor will be installed on the distribution panels of selected participants by a Hydro-Québec technician.
The small sensor will enable Hydro-Québec to analyze EV driver habits related to home charging and test efficient energy management strategies.
The goal is to measure the impact of selected technologies on the power system.
Similar pilot projects will be rolled out in various West Island boroughs in the fall and run until spring 2022.
