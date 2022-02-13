Pointe-Claire's city council voted to put a temporary development freeze in some sectors of the municipality.
"The temporary interim control applies, in particular, to the City Centre, large shopping centres, Pointe-Claire Village, including La pointe Claire, and Valois Village. It is applicable for certain types of projects that are specified in the interim control resolution. For example, for the duration of the freeze, no permits can be issued for the construction or conversion of a multi-residential building in the City Centre sector. Moreover, no permits can be issued for the construction of a new main building on the site of identified shopping centres,” said the Pointe-Claire statement.
The freeze also applies to some ranges of Hymus Boulevard and Lakeshore Road.
According to Pointe-Claire Mayor, Tim Thomas, the City plans to hold public consultations prior to revising its urban plan and the first draft of the planning program is a starting point for the rest of the process and is the result of public consultations. “When the time comes, we are counting on the participation of one and all in the public consultations, workshops and discussions so that we can define a common vision of the future development of our beautiful city. We want this Planning Program to be the best possible guide for current and future citizens, Municipal Council, City employees, as well as for every contractor, business or industry owner already operating or interested in operating in Pointe-Claire. We want a Planning Program that responds to current challenges while taking into account the future needs of our living environment. We want Pointe-Claire to be and to continue to be a great place to live,”
Advocates for "Saving Fairview Forest" are pleased with the decision to review the fate of Pointe-Claire's landscape by pulic consultation. "Tim Thomas is committed to saving the forest and a few other councillors are keen as well. So that makes me hopeful,” Save the Fairview Forest spokesperson Geneviève Lussier said.
The decision was adopted unanimously by Pointe-Claire city councillors as Paul Bissonnette recused himself from voting due to a conflict of interest since he owns property on Lakeshore Road that is in a sector affected by the freeze.
Pointe-Claire’s Planning Program also includes three Special Planning Programs (SPPs) and establishes the directions for the future development of certain sectors, namely, the City Centre (2018), Pointe-Claire Village (2016) and Valois Village (2017). The review process was launched in 2019, and was put on pause at the start of the pandemic.
