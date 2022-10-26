The City of Pointe Claire has announced the adoption of a new, three-year capital investment program, and previewed the service and infrastructural improvements planned for the new year.
The program, discussed at a special meeting on Oct. 4, includes investments of $26 million to be spent on repairs made to five streets, including Bord-du-Lac near the Canoe Kayak Club, Winthrop Avenue, the service road north of Highway 40, and Sources Boulevard north of Chanteclerc.
Work is also planned in cooperation with the City of Montreal on Bord-du-Lac-Lakeshore Road between Lakeview and Lakeside Avenues, and on Lakeside Avenue. A bicycle path will be a part of that project.
Also in 2023, repair work will begin on the Sources pedestrian bridge, and work on the Sources overpass at Highway 20 will continue.
“We plan on continuing to invest next year to carry out projects that will benefit the entire community,” said Mayor Tim Thomas in a release on the city’s website. “These projects include repair to several streets, improvements to parks and green spaces and work on municipal buildings in order to continue to improve quality of life for everyone.”
Other projects included an extension of the city’s cycling network along Hymus, connecting Alston with Stillview, improvements to the baseball diamond in Northview Park, and to the lighting at the Clearpoint tennis courts.
The city also plans to install solar lighting along the Belmont Park trail/Sunnyside Park. And there are also plans for a new park in the Walton sector.
And, as reported recently in the pages of The Suburban, the city has also budgeted funds for the renovation and restoration of its windmill.
