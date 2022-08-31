Pocket ashtrays come to Lachine

Femke Bergsma muses that it would be nice to one day see cigarette packs come with pocket ashtrays – maybe bundled with two or three packs. The pocket ashtrays already exist and are being sold in the Lachine borough as a solution to littering and fires.
Bergsma works with the Group of Recommendations and Actions for a Better Environment – GRAME – coordinating programs for the Éco-Quartier in Lachine. They started selling the pocket ashtrays prior to the pandemic but they didn’t quite catch the public’s attention at the time. However, the City of Montreal has since taken notice, and Bergsma is hoping that they will help raise awareness. She would like to see the pocket ashtray become as ubiquitous, perhaps, as the cigarette butts that litter the borough’s sidewalks.
The ashtrays are small, circular tins that fit in the palm of a smoker’s hand. The idea is that you unscrew the lid, ash and then stub out your cigarette in the tin, and then close the lid until you can dispose of the day’s butts.
Cigarette butts are the single most prevalent waste item in our environment. One butt takes up to twelve years to break down. Each one has about 4,000 toxic elements that, when broken down, get into the waterways, eventually making their way into the food you eat. “With just one butt,” Bergsma says, “you can pollute 500 litres of water.”
Carelessly tossed cigarette butts are also responsible for about 240 fires every year. The pocket ashtrays would help reduce that number.
The ashtrays sell for $4, but Bergsma says you can just as easily use an an empty lozenge tin with tightly fitting lid.
The tins sound like a simple and convenient solution. But given how easily accessible a car’s ashtray is to its smoking driver, with so many tossing their butts out of their windows, and given that, according to Bergsma, the city’s own public ashtrays don’t seem to do enough, how can she be sure that smokers will take to carrying an ashtray around in their pockets?
“The only thing I can do is point out that they exist,” she says, “and to point out that anytime they throw away a cigarette butt they contribute to problem.”
