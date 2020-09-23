The 62-year old Plaza Pointe Claire is up for sale. The Plaza has kept a loyal customer base because of a collection of independent businesses catering to specialty tastes. From a European bakery and deli, to a Parisian-style parfumerie to one of the best hobby stores around.
News that it is on the market has been the talk of much of the West Island. Though management officially informed merchants Wednesday the 23rd, apparently The Plaza has been on the market for the past several weeks.
It seems that the decision was driven by personal factors. Dan Scheunert, a son of the owner, said that his father at 92 is still running it seven days a week as he has for 40 years. He and the family feel that this pace “can’t be kept up forever.”
Scheunert speculated that the site would make an excellent mixed-use project if a new owner sought a zoning change. But even though mixed-use would include a commercial component, many residents will sorely miss this one-stop haven for the war, mom-and-pop stores and services we are just not finding enough of anymore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.