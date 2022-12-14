Plaza Pointe Claire deal off the table

Last July The Suburban reported on a tentative deal to sell the 65-year-old Pointe Claire Plaza. That deal has fallen through.
When the mall went up for sale in 2020 there was some confusion as to what zoning changes were required to finalize the sale. Dan Scheunert, son of one of the plaza’s current co-owners, suggested that it was time to re-zone for residential development, while some in the City of Pointe Claire disagreed. Still, developer Sotromont had put in a bid for purchase at the time.
The deal is off the table for now. So, it’s back to business as usual for “The Shops”.
A statement released by the city at the time of the tentative deal maintained that zoning is specifically for shopping and ought to remain as such. Scheunert maintains, however, that adapting to including a residential component would be the best thing for the area.
The plaza has undergone some changes, over the years, with many long-time tenants closing – the most recent being Steve’s Hardware. Scheunert is working on bringing in new tenants and merchants who fit in with what the plaza has always been, but hopes that changes may still be in the offing.
