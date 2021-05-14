Plane full of dogs arrives at Montreal airport from Mexico Saturday

West Islanders are looking forward to the arrival of 119 rescued dogs arriving at Dorval Airport on Saturday from Mexico.
The Suburban took an exclusive tour of the facility where the dogs will be welcomed, cared for and prepared for adoption.
The rescue project initiated by Hotel Balto, a refuge for dogs located in Vaudreuil, began in February. The project proved to be difficult with border closures resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. The refuge managed to circumvent the regulations with the rental of a private plane to bring the dogs to safety.
In an exclusive interview with The Suburban, Diane Levesque, President of Hotel Balto explained the organization process.Dogs will be cared for at the shelter until adopted. Some are pre-adopted. Applications are online. Each dog will be verified by a veterinarian . Dogs were tested in Mexico as a precaution, vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped.
Ten employees per day are on site and there is overnight staff. Volunteers will come in to walk the dogs. Some 150 people have offered to volunteer.
Dogs who are compatible will be housed together some in individual bedrooms and some in shared bedrooms with indoor and outdoor common area. Each room has an identification sheet with the dog's name and photo, special needs, medication and diet.
