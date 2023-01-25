A fire broke out at Place Avalon in Pierrefonds, early Wednesday morning, causing considerable damage.
Calls came in about the two-alarm fire around 1:30 am.
The strip mall at 4885 Saint-Charles Blvd houses several small businesses, including Spa Victoria, Ongles Fantaisie, and Nuura Produits Naturels.
The fire caused part of the roof to collapse near Pierrefonds Blvd.
There are no reports of injuries.
An investigation into the cause is underway.
