Pincourt Firefighters' Day in its 43rd year

The City of Pincourt has been celebrating Firefighters’ Day every August since 1980. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, August 12, and will feature two shows by Quebec entertainer Gregory Charles.
The day was created in 1980 by the town’s Firefighters Association, and is considered Pincourt’s big family event of the year. It is a day to celebrate the town’s firefighters and first responders, but has evolved to become a celebration of the town itself.
In fact, in the spring there was some talk, in the town, of changing the name of the event from Firefighters’ Day to Pincourt Day, but most residents, and at least one Pincourt city councillor, strongly protested, which might explain why the news release announcing the day is no longer available on the city’s website. Opposition to the change might have been strong enough to keep the day dedicated to firefighters.
But it is indeed an important community day that is traditionally celebrated on the second Saturday of every August, taking the place of Pincourt’s celebration of Fete Saint Jean and Canada Day. More than 10,000 are expected to take part.
Festivities include a parade of firetrucks and emergency vehicles at noon, followed by family activities, including inflatables, food vendors, and a picnic area in Bellevue Park.
DJ Steve Watt will provide music starting at 5:00. Then, at 7:30, Gregory Charles hits the stage with guests for one of two shows. He’ll return to the stage at 10:30 after a fireworks display.
