Pierrefonds woman found murdered. Husband arrested.

The West Island community of Pierrefonds is in shock after the body of 34-year-old Robyn-Krystle O’Reilly was found, over the weekend, in Wickham.
Her husband, 39-year-old Kevin Romagosa, has been arrested, charged with murder, and with improper or indecent interference with his wife’s body.
Romagosa was arrested on site and transported to hospital for psychiatric evaluation. Police say he showed signs of attempted suicide.
O’Reilly’s body was found in the trunk of a car on a regional road in the small town, which is about 20 minutes away from Drummondville, and about 90 minutes outside of Montreal.
The couple have apparently been married for just over seven years, and living in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough for about two years.
The Sûreté du Québec say that it was relatives of the couple who first called Montreal police on Saturday out of concern for the couple’s safety. The vehicle was found on a rural road in Wickham. Romagosa was reportedly in the driver’s seat with the motor running, and appeared to be intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.