Pierrefonds woman arrested on terrorism charges

A West Island woman is facing a series of terrorism-related charges, after she is alleged to have moved to Syria to join ISIS. 27-year-old Oumaima Chouay of Pierrefonds was apprehended at Trudeau Airport Wednesday, October 26th. She remains in custody as the Crown has opposed her release, deeming a danger and a flight risk.
Chouay had been held in a detention camp in Syria until Canada agreed on her repatriation. According to a release by the RCMP, she “had been the subject of an investigation by the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) since November 2014.” She is charged, according to the release, with leaving Canada to participate in activity of terrorist group, participation in activity of terrorist group, poviding, making available, etc. property or services for terrorist purposes, and conspiracy for leaving Canada to participate in activity of terrorist group.
She is also alleged to have made financial contributions to ISIS. The charges say that she had left Canada and went to Turkey by way of Ontario. The woman is being held for at least the next week and half at Leclerc Detention Centre in Laval. She appeared before the court on Friday through a video link-up.
Her attorney, Audrey-Bianco Chabauty, has asked the judge, Louise Provost, for extra time to work on Chouay’s release, and to review evidence handed over to her from the prosecution.
Chouay was travelling with her two kids – both born while she was in Syria – and a BC woman who faces similar charges.
