The Family Resource Centre has been around for 23 years. Since 2014 they’ve been implementing the SNAP program to help families and their children who might be experiencing behavioural problems. SNAP, which stands for Stop Now and Plan, started in Toronto about 30 years ago and focuses on emotion-regulation, self-control and problem-solving. The success of the program has been proven to work. But as Deborah St-Martin, the Family Resource Centre administrative director, tells The Suburban, without the proper resources they are not able to help as many families as they would like, and certainly not as effectively as they would like.
The group is based in Pierrefonds, working out of Saint Barnabas Church on Colin Street. They used to work primarily with West Island families, but have since branched out to help more families in greater Montreal.
The SNAP program is designed as a structured way to help parents and children manage their emotions. They SNAP system involves taking a step back and taking a breath; when a parent and a child are in conflict, either one of them can at any time say “I need to do my SNAP.”
The goal is to help solve family issues before they get big enough, to prevent kids from getting into the system. Essentially, it’s about helping families communicate better.
The problem is that without the proper funding they can’t help as many families as they would like, or as effectively as they’d like.
Funding has increased of late, and donations do come in from the community. But it’s not enough. They say they need far more than the $208,000 a year that the provincial government gives them (their funding comes from the Quebec government’s Programme de soutien aux organismes communautaires – PSOC). They’ve had to cut staff hours, which means that some families who need help will have to go onto a waiting list.
“By the time families get to us,” says St-Martin, “they’re already in desperate need.” And for some reason, says St-Martin, the government pays more attention to the 14+ cohort than they do to the 7 to 14 age group. It’s a band-aide solutions, says St-Martin. They’re reactive when they should be proactive. “7 to 14 is a crucial time. If we reach kids in that age group, you’re all but guaranteed to keep them out of the system.”
PSOC is administered by CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal. They hope to see more funding come in by the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.