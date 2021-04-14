Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis is advocating the benefits of drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics and has offered up a possible location in his borough.
Beis has opened the discussion with the local public health authority, suggesting that the drive-thru would accommodate citizens in general and also citizens with particular needs such as persons with physical or mental handicaps, single parents and the elderly.
“We are prepared to provide what is necessary to accommodate a drive-thru clinic. Our resilience as a community and our ability to round up volunteers has proven to be successful time and time again,” Beis told The Suburban.
Beis suggested the parking lot next to the borough hall as a possible location.
Montreal’s West Island is home to some 300,000 residents. Currently, an average of 3,500 West Islanders are receiving vaccines daily.
Beis views drive-thru clinics as a secure and efficient way to help speed up the process of getting the West Island’s population vaccinated.
The drive-thru concept was successfully executed last year for testing sites in Montreal.
The West Island public health authority is examining Beis’s suggestion, as well as other options, including mobile testing units similar to the testing clinics loaded aboard the STM buses last year.
