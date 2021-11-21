The special sitting of the Borough Council for Pierrefonds-Roxboro will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., in visioconference, in accordance with the COVID-19 special measures.
The sitting will be recorded and available for replay via deferred transmission on this page and the Pierrefonds-Roxboro's Youtube account.
It is being held in order to present a notice of motion for the 2022 prices by-law, as well as to modify the 2021 Borough council sitting schedule.Questions submitted by residents on the designated online form on the city's webpage will also be answered.
