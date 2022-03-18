The Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro is renewing its grant to the West Island Mission (WIM) which will allow it to continue cultivating one of its solidarity gardens for the next three years.
The Borough is providing WIM with land in Gouin Park located on the corner of Gouin Boulevard and 2nd Avenue where the organization will set up 12 cultivation plots.
With the Borough's recognition policy, WIM also recieves a $3000 grant annually to put towards the purchase of equipment and the management of the garden. "We are always looking to support opportunities throughout the borough to provide for food insecurity related initiatives with the goal to increase the number of public gardens." Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis told The Suburban.
WIM's Executive Director, Suzanne Scarrow has noted a significant increase in the demand for food aid with the addition of several hundred people to the beneficiary list in recent months as a lingering result of the pandemic while food prices are soaring.
The collective garden follows four cycles that allow the planting of different vegetables according to the seasons. "We plant begining at the end of April, with four cycles by end of November in order to maximize the harvest," Scarrow told The Suburban. "Excess production is redistributed by West Island Mission to other food aid organizations in the borough such as On Rock and WIAF."
WIM has set up over 100 plots across the West Island, in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Pointe-Claire and Pierrefonds-Roxboro. According to Scarrow, each food bank will provide for 250 families from the collective solidarity gardens' harvests which averages to approximately 3000 individuals in the West Island. "We are trying our best to make sure that all our members have access to fresh produce."
Garden workers are trained in garden management by Urban Seedlings, which also provides the organization with fertilizer and seeds. No pesticides are used in the process.
Last year four students were hired via the Canada Summer Jobs program to cultivate the garden. This year WIM applied for six workers.
"The organization is very important for the West Island in promoting food security. It is also a great opportunity for residents to learn about food growth and how it ends up on our plates," MP for Pierrefonds-Dollard Sameer Zuberi said to The Suburban. "It is great that the Canada Summer Jobs program can link young people to this organization."
Founded in 2005, West Island Mission serves community members through its food bank as well as through programs aimed at providing young West Islanders with school supplies and toys.
