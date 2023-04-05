Pierrefonds-Roxboro prepared for flood season

Rising temperatures, rain, and melting snow are cause for concern during what is considered flood season, especially in the West Island community of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, where the city is said to be monitoring the flow and level of Rivière des Prairies.
Current water levels, according to a release put out by the borough, are not a cause for concern, given the gradual snow melt, but “it is still too early to rule out the possibility of a major spring freshet that could be caused by large amounts of rainfall in a short period of time during the months of April and May.”
Major spring flooding has been a problem in recent years. But the city seems confident in their preparedness for this season, with its updated Special Response Plan (SRP), and other measures, including helping potential flood victims with proactive protection. “The borough is on the move to ensure the best possible preparation.”
Mayor Jim Beis says that although water levels right now are not at a point where the community should be worried, “it is necessary not to let our guard down.” Council is collaborating with the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) and the Montreal Police (SPVM) on a door-to-door campaign during the month of April, reaching out to residents near waterfront areas. “The preparation of the residents living in sectors at risk is essential. We want to inform the population of the possible impacts of spring flooding, of the preventive measures to take respectively and of the measures put in place in the event of foreseen flooding.”
The borough is ready with sandbags and sandbag filling machines, pumps, generator, cofferdams, and sealing balloons, and other implements and measures should the need for these arise.
They are advising residents to follow any alerts posted to the borough website at montreal.ca/pierrefonds-roxboro, on their social media, or by subscribing to the city’s text alert system at montreal.ca/en/topics/alerts.
