Another park in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough has been given a facelift, to use the city’s words. After undergoing a $3.5 million modernisation, de Deauville Park is now reopened.
The park was officially inaugurated on the 29th of June on Gouin Blvd in the Cap Saint-Jacques district. The park was designed with a nature theme. As such, materials used to build the park and its structures include wood and stone, as well as metal.
The furniture, for example, made by Les ateliers d’Antoine, a not-for-profit social integration organisation, was built from recycled ash wood as “a nod,” says a release from the borough, “to the trees felled in the park to combat the emerald ash borer.”
The revitalization, part of the borough’s ongoing Master Plan of Parks and Waterfront, was “designed to be unifying, community-based, recreational and flexible, with accessible, non-directed play areas offering progressive climbing challenges for children, teenagers and adults alike.”
Last fall the borough’s Parc du Millénaire was also redesigned at a cost of $2.6 million.
The de Deauville Park project began around the same time with part of the money coming from the city’s Programme de réfection et de verdissement des parcs locaux.
The play structures were designed by Techsport, a Rawdon, Quebec-based company. They say that de Deauville Park features the largest wooden playground in the province.
There are also redesigned water play areas.
All the park’s play areas are inclusive, meaning they can be enjoyed by all children, including those with physical and mental challenges. And the sandbox contains sand that is “particularly suitable for building sandcastles.”
In August, residents will be invited to take part in the installation of a mini forest the park.
