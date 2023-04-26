It has been a stressful time for riverfront communities, particularly on and off the western tip of the Island. Montrealers will recall the harrowing floods of 2017 and 2019. The situation this year is nowhere near where it was at those times, but areas like the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough are still exercising caution.
Though there was indeed some minor flooding on residential streets in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, the weekend’s rain was not what it was predicted to have been. But the coming week is expected to be a rainy one. Mayor Jim Beis tells The Suburban that his borough’s teams are monitoring the situation closely round the clock, with several measures in place – dykes, sandbags, pumps, and more. Without those in place, says Beis, homes at the waterfront would already have been flooded.
Beis says that the water is expected to remain stable over the next few days. But that doesn’t mean that they can relax. Mother Nature, says Beis, still call the shots. “We’re still on the ground. We’re still monitoring on the equipment. We’re still making sure that we have the material available for us in case we need to respond at a moment’s notice.”
Over the weekend a combination of the city’s team plus volunteers were bringing sandbags to those residents at the riverfront area who felt they might need an extra level of protection. Beis is urging anyone who would like to volunteer in the borough to go through the proper channels rather than simply showing up to help and creating confusion. Sandbags, for example, have already been prepared in advance by city workers, so volunteers would not be needed for that particular task. There is a system in place – that could include volunteers – to get those sandbags to those homes where they might be needed. But Beis is confident – “cautiously optimistic” – that the situation will not be as dire as that.
“The water levels are not even close to where we were in those years (2017 and 2019), however they are still high enough to be flooding some areas if we didn’t have some of these measures in place.”
Anyone wanting to volunteer can contact councillor Benoit Langevin who is coordinating the volunteer effort, at benoit.langevin@montreal.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.