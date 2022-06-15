Mayor Jim Beis of Pierrefonds-Roxboro is a self-proclaimed KISS-a-holic. When he receives a call – hopefully not during a council meeting – the band’s Rock Bottom blasts out of his phone. Council is now on summer break. But while officialdom takes the summer off, work still needs to get done, so there was plenty to talk about at their June 6th council meeting.
Some of the more important points of order included roadwork and other projects to be carried out over the summer, and support for community organizations and events. Mayor Beis also presented his 2021 financial report which shows the borough to be in a good position, with a surplus of just over $9 million, plus financial support from the City of Montreal for infrastructure improvement.
Pierrefonds-Roxboro is a close-knit community where there will be a lot going on, as always, over the summer, including sports, concerts, festivals, third-party events, and of course their Canada Day festivities, with the parade that will wend its way through the city’s streets.
Beis proudly points out that Pierrefonds-Roxboro is the only bilingual borough in Montreal, a status they’ll be able to keep despite Bill 96. Everything at the official level is in French, but the bilingual status “allows us to provide all communication and services in both languages.” There are close to 70 different cultural communities in the borough. “We celebrate our diversity, here,” he says. “We don’t divide it.”
Beis is in his third term as mayor. He says it’s not just a title for him, it’s a passion for community that he’s had since he entered municipal service. And if his social media is anything to go by, it’s a job he loves and has a lot of fun with. And his team seems to be made up of others just like him. Regular monthly council meetings will start up again in August.
