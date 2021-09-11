Pierrefonds-Roxboro installs baby changing stations in men's washrooms

The borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro announced the addition of baby changing tables in the men’s and persons with reduced mobility washrooms in its municipal buildings. The addition is intended to allow for all genders of parents to have access to a proper environment where they can change their babies’ diapers.
Fifteen new baby changing stations were added in nine buildings. Two outdated tables were also replaced.Washrooms were updated in eleven buildings including Accès Montréal office (Borough Hall), George-Springate Park Chalet, Pierrefonds Cultural Centre, West Community Centre (St-Anthony), Grier Park Soccer Chalet, Rive-Boisée Park Chalet, Munro Park Chalet, À-Ma-Baie Park Chalet (basement), À-Ma-Baie Park Chalet - Maison des jeunes (first floor), as well as the Cultural Centre and the West Community Centre
“No father or mother should ever have to worry about finding a safe, sanitary and appropriate place to change their child,” Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough Mayor Jim Beis said. “The priority for our administration has always been to advocate, through our decisions, a new and more inclusive mindset for all and this is what we are demonstrating with concrete actions such as this one,"
“I am pleased with the additions to our public facilities, which are now better suited to the reality of today's families. This type of project makes me very proud for the families of Pierrefonds-Roxboro because it gives the opportunity to fathers to play their full role in an adapted environment. The addition of changing tables will greatly facilitate the life of dads, who will no longer have to change their children's diapers in the car, or crouched on a bench, or even in a public space," City councillor for the Bois-de-Liesse district, Benoit Langevin said.
