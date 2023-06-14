Many homeowners have their own backyard swimming pools – either in ground or above ground – which could make for a fun summer. But there are also risks to safety. So the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough has announced that inspectors will be visiting all outdoor pool owners to ensure that their installations are compliant and safe, in accordance with provincial law.
If you installed a pool prior to November 2010 you will have until September 2025 to make sure it is in compliance with the law.
In 2021 the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l’Habitation (MAMH) updated the laws regarding government swimming pool installations. There is a complete list of rules that the government has made available, including the requirement of a protective fence around the pool – with a door that closes and locks automatically (your hedge or bushes do not count), and the rule governing diving boards and the water level required for their safe use.
The Urban Planning, Permits, and Inspections Division will let those homeowners know by way of door hangers that they will be getting a visit from an inspector. The Borough will then inform those owners of any measures required to bring their pool installations up to compliance.
“Residential pools pose a significant risk of drowning for young children,” says borough Mayor Jim Beis. “It is imperative that each owner ensures the compliance of his or her installation, not only to respect the new law, but to ultimately prevent the loss of human life.”
