It’s going to be a busy summer in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. The borough has just announced a full slate of free events the whole community can enjoy in its dozens of parks, plus activities in the Pierrefonds and William-G.-Boll libraries.
There are sixteen free shows planned for parks all across the borough with lots of music and dance, and at least two stagings of All Shall Be Well, a Shakespeare-inspired original show by Montreal’s own Repercussion Theatre – one in Parc d’À-Ma-Baie, and another in Parc Marie-Claire-Kirkland-Casgrain.
The Orchestre symphonique de Montréal will perform in Parc des Anciens-Combattants, and juggler Mr. Gazon will pop up somewhere to show off his “prowess with his balls (sic), bowling pins, knives, unicycles and fire torches,” according to the borough’s website. Add to that jazz, Latin, and country music shows, plus circus and clown shows.
As for the libraries, they will be offering various creative programs and cultural programs, gardening workshops, films, and more.
“For many years now,” says a very proud Mayor Jim Beis, “we have been committed to delivering cultural programming and library activities that stand out for their quality and relevance to the residents of our borough, both young and old.” Details and schedules can be found on the borough’s website.
