The borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro will soon have a new indoor aquatic centre, “a facility of our own,” said borough Mayor Jim Beis. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante held a joint news conference with Beis to announce the facility. Construction is set to begin this fall. Beis took to social media to rave about the project, slated for completion by 2026, with Beis saying that the project has been in the works for over ten years, since early 2013.
The Complex Aquatique de Pierrefonds-Roxboro will have a multifunctional facility that will include a 25-metre swimming pool with eight lanes, a recreational pool, a wading pool, a waterslide, and other features. Access will be free for all borough residents.
The facility, which comes with a $62.4 million price tag, will be built on what is now a parking lot adjacent to borough hall, and across from Pierrefonds Community High School. The city says that the students will also have access to it.
Plante said it is a necessary project that “contributes so much to the quality of life of citizens.” The city will foot the bill, along with Quebec Ministry of Education.
Having a facility of their own, says Beis, means residents won’t have to trek out of the borough, as they had been doing, to take advantage of other similar facilities in surrounding communities.
The announcement comes just days after the Pierrefonds Park Recreational Pool (PPK) announced that this would its final summer.
