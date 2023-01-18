An early morning fire in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough has left eight families homeless.
The two-alarm fire broke out around 6:00 Wednesday morning in the basement of an apartment building on Pierrefonds Blvd.
Seventy firefighters were on the scene.
The fire started in the basement, and quickly spread to the roof.
Firefighters had the blaze out within two hours. The cause is still not yet known. And there were no reports of injuries.
The building was evacuated. And the eight families have been taken in by the Red Cross.
