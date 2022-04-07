Again this year and since the 2017 floods, Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis is going door to door to ensure that residents who live near the waterfront have a three-day plan in the event that a flood would affect their neighbouhood in the spring as the weather warms up.
Accompanied by members of the local fire department and police officers, Beis distributed flood preparation pamphlets that outline what to include in an emergency kit. The Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro rented six pumps to prepare for potential flooding this spring. The equipment will ensure a rapid response to flooding in key locations identified by the Borough, particularly on Saint-Jean and Gouin Boulevards. The public works department also has sandbags, and temporary dikes stored and ready to go. The Borough has a plan in place detailing how to use and where to install equipment in the event of a flood.
“We have always been proactive since the 2017 flood. We put plans in place rather than just wait for a state of emergency to be declared, not be stuck at the last minute scrambling to find equipement,” Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis told The Suburban.
Beis says the borough and the city are also on high alert, monitoring water levels touching the Borough and upstream.
