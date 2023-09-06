Last August 24 Makram Ebeid of Pierrefonds was reported missing. Just days later he was found dead in a wooded area in the borough. He was 85, and lived with dementia.
His tragic death has led to renewed calls for a so-called Silver Alert system.
A Silver Alert is like an Amber Alert, but for seniors with dementia, like Mr. Ebeid.
Silver Alert systems were implemented in a handful of jurisdictions in the U.S. since 2004. Groups have been trying to get the system here in Canada since at least 2013. And although there are pilot projects in the works here in Quebec, the idea has not received the reaction that advocates had hoped for.
Earlier this year the province of Quebec did indeed start Silver Alert pilot projects in three areas: Joliette, La Vallée-de-l’Or Abitibi-Témiscamingue, and in Drummondville. The pilot project, similar to Amber Alerts, involve bilingual alerts sent to mobile devices in the area where a senior has been reported missing.
When a senior with dementia does go missing they are usually found fairly close to home, and more often than not by a member of the public. When Mr. Ebeid was reported missing police did indeed reach out the public, asking West Islanders, particularly Pierrefonds and Dollard-des-Ormeaux, to check their backyards, sheds, balconies, vehicles, swimming pools, and other places. And he had indeed been spotted. At the time, police released a cellphone photo of the missing man walking in slippers and pyjama pants.
According to SilverAlertCanada.ca, 60 percent of people with Alzheimers will wander. Sam Noh, who founded BC Silver Alert after his father disappeared in 2013, says the first 24 hours are critical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.