Pierrefonds resident Frédérick Suck, 63 was sentenced at the Montreal courthouse on Monday to two years in prison. With time served, Suck is left with a prison term of roughly three months after he was arrested by Montreal police with child pornography.
Upon his release, Suck will be supervised on probation for three years. During that time, he will undergo therapy for sexual deviants and is banned from using the internet or possessing any devices that can be used to connect to the internet.
A joint recommendation was made by defence lawyer Valérie Riendeau and prosecutor Caroline Paquin which included a request that two months served be credited to Suck, in consideration that he was often confined to his cell 24 hours a day throughout time served due to multiple COVID-19 outbreaks at the prison.
Following Riendeau’s description of Suck’s childhood victimization, Quebec Court Judge Suzanne Costom said that the abuse he suffered from a young age does not justify his crimes but “It does explain how he became the man who recently pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing child pornography.”
According to Riendeau, Suck was sexually assaulted by men after running away from home as a young teen due to the physical abuse he was subjected to by his father multiple times weekly. Riendeau said that her client still has trouble determining when a sexual relationship is consensual versus sexual abuse as a result of having suffered multiple sexual assaults beginning at the age of nine.
In a recent evaluation, it was determined that Suck’s risk of reoffending is considered below average, despite that his most recent arrest was the second time he was caught for similar charges for which he served a 12-month sentence in 2015.
Five years after his release, Suck was arrested again on January 14th, 2021 with hundreds of child pornography images on a computer in his possession. The images were mainly of children between 3-12 years old being sexually abused. Police also found communications between Suck and other pedophiles sharing images where he stated that he abused children and preferred boys between the ages of 10-12.
