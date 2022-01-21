A 54 year-old man was shot in Pierrefonds Thursday afternoon near the entrance of his apartment building on Duff Street.
Montreal police were alerted to the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m.
According to authorities, the victim was found with a gunshot wound on his lower body and was conscious as he was transported to hospital.
According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron, the suspect fled the scene on foot. "We do not have a decription yet," he said.
Although the victim was known to police, investigators say that they do not have a possible motive for why the man was targeted at this time.
The investigation is ongoing as police try to determine the circumstances leading to the shooting.
