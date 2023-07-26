West Island gardening enthusiasts were saddened to learn that Jardins Cléroux is closing.
The garden centre on Gouin Boulevard in Pierrefonds has been owned by the Cléroux family since it opened in 1959. It is currently owned and operated by brother and sister Daniel and Chantal Cléroux, and Christian Roy, a longtime employee.
Daniel admits it was a hard decision, after nearly six and a half decades. But it seems it’s time; with many of his staff also nearing retirement, the idea of training a new crew, Cléroux says, is daunting.
The store is set to close in October. So they’ve launched a liquidation sale.
They made the announcement on their Facebook page, saying “After several years of our lives devoted to the growth and management of the garden centre as well as maintaining a high standard of quality while ensuring the well-being of our employees, it is time to take a look back at our journey and our development over the years. It is with reflection, wisdom and pride in the work accomplished that Jardins Cléroux is retiring!”
They go on to thank customers for their “support and loyalty over the years.”
Many longtime customers commented that Jardins Cléroux has been their garden centre of choice. “Spring gardening won’t be the same,” says one post.
