Eight families had to be relocated on Monday morning after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
The fire started around 6 a.m. in the building on Pierrefonds Boulevard, near Saint-Charles Boulevard.
Building tenants have been evacuated and according to the fire department, no one was injured in the incident.
A second alarm was triggered, mobilizing around 70 firefighters to fight the blaze.
The cause of the incident is not yet known.
This is a breaking news story, updates will follow as they become available.
