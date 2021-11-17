Convicted murderer, Serge Maurice Ewonde has been denied parole for a second time nearly three decades after he killed his former spouse and her brother inside an apartment in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Ewonde was born in Cameroon, studied in Europe and came to Canada as an adult, where he met Mylene Marceau. The couple got married, but Ewonde never became a Canadian citizen and that is part of the reason why the parole board turned him down for release.
Prior to the murder which took place in May 1993, Ewonde kidnapped his estranged wife Mylene Marceau in Febuary 1993 forcing her into his vehicle at knifepoint. He drove 24-year-old Marceau to his home where he sexually assaulted her. Seeking refuge, Marceau then went to live with her 22-year-old brother Benoît Marceau at his apartment located on Sources Boulevard in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Marceau pressed charges and Ewonde was taken into custody, but by April 1993, Ewonde was released on bail. A few weeks after his release, Ewonde broke into Marceau's brother's apartment and shot him while he was asleep in his bed. He then forced Mylene Marceau, 24, into a bedroom and shot her as well.
After attempting to clean up the murder scene, Ewonde packed up some of his belongings and boarded a bus headed for the U.S. border carrying a fake passport. Two days later, Ewonde was charged with two counts of first-degree murder at the Montreal Courthouse and was found guilty by a jury on April 14, 1994 recieving two automatic life sentences.
Two years later, a 57-month prison term was added to be served consecutively to his life sentences for the sexual assault charge that had been pending since Febuary 1993. According to Correctional Service Canada (CSC), Ewonde has a history as a troublesome inmate, having been caught with homemade alcohol, drugs and weapons in his cell on multiple occasions.
Canada Border Services Agency has ordered that Ewonde be deported, therefore If he were to be released from a penitentiary, he would be removed immediately and transported to Cameroon.The CSC considered Ewonde's statements corroborated by a letter provided by his brother that upon a potential release and deportation, he intends to live with his brother in Cameroon, however Canadian authorities stated they fear that they would be releasing a dangerous man to a country that will do little to monitor him.
“You and CSC have both noted that the political and police systems in Cameroon are corrupt and there is no plan to monitor you there.” the parole board stated. The board also noted his current behaviour in a supervised facility, "You have not shown that you are able to put in place risk prevention strategies in a less formal and structured environment than a medium-security penitentiary.”
