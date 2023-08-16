Jason Tremellen’s eyes redden with emotion when he talks about Pierrefonds Park Pool. For the twelve years that he’s been involved with the pool – the last eight years as president – running it has been a labour of love.
For nearly six decades, PPK, as the pool is affectionately called, has been a community meeting place.
This summer is its last.
The pool announced, last year, that it will be closing for good at the end of this season. Its lease with Pierrefonds-Roxboro is expiring, and borough Mayor Jim Beis says it just isn’t economically feasible to do what it would take be upgrade the pool to today’s standards.
Over the years volunteers have kept up the pool – patching cement, repainting, repairing, etc. Running the pool is a full-time job, says Tremellen, that doesn’t end during the winter.
As far as Tremellen knows, PPK started in 1964 when a group of families bought the land on Chemain de la Rive-Boisée and dug the pool with shovels. The small pool is trapezoidal, narrowing toward the deep end, Tremellan tells The Suburban, because they realized too late that they didn’t have enough money to make it rectangular, so they narrowed it to stay on budget.
Nine years later, says Tremellen, the pool was passed onto the city for a 50 year contract, even though it was not built to last that long. The pool has always been run by volunteers, with city support. But moving forward the city has other plans that don’t include PPK.
There’s no other pool like it, says Tremellan. Membership fees have stayed the same for the past 20 years. $199 for a family of five includes swim lessons, swim team coaching, synchronized swimming, seniors programs, water polo, and other activities. That’s unheard of, says Tremellen. The day camp also has access to the pool. Members who have grown up at PPK now bring their own young families to hang out there.
The community is devastated, says Tremellen. He points out, though, that the pool sits on a flood plane. In fact, in 2017 it was completely under water.
“I would prefer to keep it going,” he says. But it’s just not to be.
The pool will be holding what they will be a reunion party, marking the end of this chapter with what they’re calling The Last Splash. “This is really our very last year,” the pool’s website reads. “59 amazing years or providing a safe environment for little swimmers to grow and make friends as well as allowing a place for our community to bond and support each other!”
The administration has put the call out to old members and lifeguards to come back and celebrate PPK with a movie night on Friday, and two days of partying over Saturday and Sunday.
