Christian Dubois, Executive Director of the Centre Bienvenue, Mrs. Beverley Morin, Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis and Robert-Baldwin MNA Brigitte Garceau

Board members and staff of the Centre and Residence Bienvenue unveiled a commemorative bronze plaque recently naming its building the Pavillon Beverley Morin. It honours one of the founders of the organization 45 years ago in 1978. The unveiling took place in the presence of Mrs. Morin and members of her family. Also attending were Robert-Baldwin MNA Brigitte Garceau and Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis. Mrs. Morin is a former operating room nurse at St-Mary’s Hospital for many years and has been a member of the Board of Directors at Centre and Residence Bienvenue since its founding before retiring earlier this year. Centre and Residence Bienvenue are an NPO working in the mental health field in the West Island of Montreal.

